Veronica Vanij on her big screen debut with Non Stop Dhamaal

For actress Veronica Vanij, there was no Plan B for making a career choice. “I loved acting on stage since my schooldays and literally dreamt of being an actress when I grew up. I was lucky enough that my parents supported my wish to join the film industry and moved to Mumbai along with me. So, unlike many other outsiders, I was fortunate to have faced no real struggle in terms of survival. Yes, the initial struggle to get to know the right ways to go about getting the right acting opportunities was there, but that aside it was comparatively smoother,” tells Veronica, who just had a big screen debut in the film Non Stop Dhamaal that released in theatres on August 18.

A multi-cast comedy, the film starring Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Asrani and Priyanshu Chatterjee among others, sees Veronica playing Shreya Kapoor, a reigning superstar from the 90s. “I play Shreya, who rules the silver screen and everyone is crazy about her. I didn’t have to do much in terms of preparation for this role since I am in the same profession. But I had to gain 8-9 kgs for playing her since heroines in the 90s used to be a little curvier. The toughest part was to shed all those extra kilos post-filming,” recalls Veronica.

The actress is going through strict diet and exercise regimens to get back to her normal weight of 52 kilos. While her projects Dreamy Singh and the web series Jo Hukum Mere Aka opposite Shreyas Talpade will be out soon, Veronica is going to start filming for another series presently. “I want to do different roles that are interesting and I want to work with everyone. My dream filmmaker is Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I love how he creates a grand world and great characters with so much depth and detail,” signs off the actress.