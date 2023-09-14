Malayalam actor Meera Nandan commits to Sreeju 'for life,' shares photos from dreamy engagement

In a series of good news, the photos of Malayalam actor Meera Nandan and Sreeju from their dreamy engagement hit the web and fans could not be more excited. Meera shared the photos on her social media handle and expressed her commitment towards Sreeju 'for life.'

For the engagement ceremony, Meera wore a gorgeous silk sari with her hair adorned with flowers. She picked heavy gold jewellery to round her engagement look which was very complimented by her husband-to-be who styled a simple white silk kurta pyjama for his special day.

Some more photos from the engagement were also shared by their photographer who talked about their journey to togetherness. Apparently, Meera and Sreeju met through a matrimonial site. A part of the caption reads, "After the state where parents talk among themselves, Sreeju flew from London to Dubai to meet who would become the most important person in his life; his partner for eternity and beyond. The rest of the story goes like any other, yet rich in its uniqueness – they meet, they fall in love, and they decide to spend the rest of their lives together. Here’s to being newly engaged!"

The likes of Siddharth Menon and Samyuktha amongst others dropped congratulatory wishes in the comment section. On the work front, Meera is best known for Lal Jose's Mulla which also marked her debut in the industry. She was also seen in Tamil films such as Kadhalukku Maranamillai, Ayyanar and Suriya Nagaram.

