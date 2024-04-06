'1923' actor Cole Brings Plenty found dead in Johnson County

Late last night, Yellowstone fame Mo Brings Plenty took to his Instagram handle and shared that his nephew-actor, Cole Brings Plenty has passed away. His death under mysterious circumstances a week after his uncle filed a missing report.

Sharing the news about his unfortunate demise, Mo wrote, "I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole. We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas."

"During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward.Please know we appreciate you and appreciate your understanding," he added.