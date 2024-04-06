'1923' actor Cole Brings Plenty found dead in Johnson County

Late last night, Yellowstone fame Mo Brings Plenty took to his Instagram handle and shared that his nephew-actor, Cole Brings Plenty has passed away. His death under mysterious circumstances a week after his uncle filed a missing report.
Sharing the news about his unfortunate demise, Mo wrote, "I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole. We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas."
"During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward.Please know we appreciate you and appreciate your understanding," he added.
Mo had been making posts on his social media handle to share updates on the search mission put in place to find Cole. In one of the posts, he even urged social media users to refrain from spreading rumours about Cole being on the run.
A part of it read, "It’s important to let the legal system determine truth and justice. Assigning guilt because someone hasn’t been found is not the due process to which each of us has a right."
For the unversed, the search investigation started when the Lawrence Police Department received a report of an abandoned vehicle on Homestead Lane. In the same week, an affidavit was submitted to District Attorney for the arrest of Cole over allegations of domestic violence.