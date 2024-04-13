Tamil actor Arulmani passes away aged 65

Veteran Tamil actor and politician Arulmani passed away on April 11 in Chennai at the age of 65. The cause of death was confirmed as a heart attack.
Arulmani was known for his character roles in films like Singam, Lingaa, Azhagi, and Thandavakone. He had recently taken a break from acting to focus on politics. He was actively campaigning for the AIADMK party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
According to reports, after returning to Chennai from a ten-day campaign tour, Arulmani complained of sudden discomfort and was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
Arulmani was not just an actor but also a philanthropist and a former operator of the Movement Training School. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.
Arulmani's death marks a sad event in Tamil film industry, coming shortly after the passing of other Tamil actors. Comedian Seshu (60) passed away on March 26 due to health issues. Actor Daniel Balaji (48) suffered a heart attack on March 29, and actor Vishweshwara Rao (64) succumbed to cancer on April 2. Arulmani becomes the fourth Tamil film personality to pass away in a short period.