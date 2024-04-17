Voice Artiste Mir on his social media journey

A

I actually had the confidence in my listeners. They have been listening to me for over 27-28 years. 2024 is the 30th year of my career which I started back in 1994. Ever since then I have built a fan base that are into listening to stories and Mir, the storyteller. This has been a big advantage in my life because I was in radio and I used to do storytelling there as well which added to my credibility for the people. The moment I opened doors for Goppo Mir –er Thek, people came flocking in because they understood that here’s a quality guy who does a decent job with storytelling so let’s give him a listen. That’s how the entire thing started and gradually the numbers kept on building.

Today it’s not just about a one million plus mark. Yes it was done in record time which was a blessing. But I would say what this experience of about 14 months has given me back is that people have this insatiable hunger for good audio story content and for all those people who keep cribbing about the fact that people don’t have the patience to listen to longer versions of content; here is an instance of what good content can do to you. I’m not saying this for myself, I’m saying this for all platforms that indulge in storytelling and get good numbers because they have a loyal fan base who do listen to longer content.