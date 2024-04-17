Voice Artiste Mir on his social media journey
For almost three decades, Mir Afsal Ali has been a voice synonymous to radio and storytelling. As his YouTube channel’s presentation Goppo Mir er Thek clocks in over 1 million listeners of Bengali stories, he unveils 24 block-buster audio stories that one can immerse themselves in the next year.
From the eternal romance Parineeta by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay to the lord of mysteries, Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle; from the classic Pather Panchali by Bibhutibhushan Bandhopadhyay to the science-drama Ami Pishaach by Anish Deb; and more will be available as audio-stories shortly.
Indulge caught up with Mir on the occasion and had a chat about the audio-story format, what the audience wants and more.
You took a huge leap moving on from radio to having your own YouTube channel. Did you fathom that Goppo Mir er Thek would reach such record-breaking success in such a short time?
I actually had the confidence in my listeners. They have been listening to me for over 27-28 years. 2024 is the 30th year of my career which I started back in 1994. Ever since then I have built a fan base that are into listening to stories and Mir, the storyteller. This has been a big advantage in my life because I was in radio and I used to do storytelling there as well which added to my credibility for the people. The moment I opened doors for Goppo Mir –er Thek, people came flocking in because they understood that here’s a quality guy who does a decent job with storytelling so let’s give him a listen. That’s how the entire thing started and gradually the numbers kept on building.
Today it’s not just about a one million plus mark. Yes it was done in record time which was a blessing. But I would say what this experience of about 14 months has given me back is that people have this insatiable hunger for good audio story content and for all those people who keep cribbing about the fact that people don’t have the patience to listen to longer versions of content; here is an instance of what good content can do to you. I’m not saying this for myself, I’m saying this for all platforms that indulge in storytelling and get good numbers because they have a loyal fan base who do listen to longer content.
Is Goppo Mir er thek a way of introducing Bangla literature to the new generation?
Yes it is. Most of us also hear parents cribbing that their children are in an English medium schools so they don’t get to read Bengali books beyond their syllabus. Neither do they have time and nor are they forced to read other content because the educational syllabus is so vast. In Goppo Mir Er Thek we have presented stories like Thakumar Jhuli to make sure the youngsters are also entertained through the promotion of children literature.
Do time, duration and online statistics influence your content creation?
It does. The prime principle is to be consistent in what you are doing. My channel releases a story every Saturday at 9 pm. We follow when people are tuned in more. Saturdays and Sundays are good days for storytelling, that’s what we have discovered over all these years. That is why I decided to begin my channel on a Saturday, the 23rd of January. These habit building exercises has helped a lot to garner numbers.
How do you deal with pressure and expectation around creating content?
I have got feedback from listeners that they don’t want to listen to short stories. They want to listen to longer versions of stories. This is a strange thing for me because always tapping into long stories, say compiling a 1.5 hours to 2 hours story in a week, takes a long time. That is a huge pressure. The listener is a hungry monster and I have to constantly keep feeding them which I am happily doing… no problem!
Do you think audio-format is the future?
It’s difficult to tell because with podcast coming in a big way and with podcasters being accepted by the general public how long this trend would be continuing would be difficult to say. You might have something other than that coming in very soon and people might start experimenting with other things. But as long as podcasting is doing well, storytelling has a great future and we will do better in the years to come.