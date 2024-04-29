Zendaya turns her movie poster into a crystal dress

Actress Zendaya is always known for matching her outfits to the costumes of her role in film, during the promotions. Her fashion choices for the promotions of the film Challengers has been nothing but iconic. Every single look is a masterpiece of its own.

However, this time, she and her team has decided to level up by giving another iconic look of a custom mini dress covered in shimmering crystals by Celia Kritharioti. The custom gown was decorated with Swarovski crystals and displaying the poster of the movie. Her stylists Law Roach and Celia Kritharioti made this masterpiece by bringing the poster to life.