Zendaya turns her movie poster into a crystal dress

Actress Zendaya is always known for matching her outfits to the costumes of her role in film, during the promotions. Her fashion choices for the promotions of the film Challengers has been nothing but iconic. Every single look is a masterpiece of its own.
However, this time, she and her team has decided to level up by giving another iconic look of a custom mini dress covered in shimmering crystals by Celia Kritharioti. The custom gown was decorated with Swarovski crystals and displaying the poster of the movie. Her stylists Law Roach and Celia Kritharioti made this masterpiece by bringing the poster to life.
The iconic duo never miss when it comes to serving looks during promotions, film premieres or red carpets. Law shared the pictures of the outfit on his Instagram with a caption saying, “@challengersmovie, but make it FASHION...Tashi Made Her Wear It. Thank you @celiakritharioti for bringing the Challengers Movie Poster to life."
Celia also shared a video of making the dress on her Instagram with a caption saying, “Turning posters into fashion statements! No boundaries in fashion! Big thanks to @zendaya and @luxurylaw.”
The dress had Zendaya’s character Tashi Duncan with sunglasses, watching her co-stars having a face off on the court. The gown had round neckline, long bell sleeves and mid-length hem, showing off her long slender legs. She styled the outfit with minimal accessories like pearl earrings and a ring. For makeup, she went with gold eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara, blush and a bronze highlighter and glossy lips. She had coloured her hair into dirty blonde for the promotions and she styled in a blow-out soft-waves.
The film released on Friday and fans have been loving it so far. Her boyfriend Tom Holland, who was also her co star in the Spiderman franchise, shared the poster on his Instagram with a caption, “I know what I’m doing this weekend!”