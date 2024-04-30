Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all smiles as they pose with friends during their Goa vacation

Taking a break from their bustling schedules, Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are unwinding in the scenic embrace of Goa, accompanied by their friends. Amidst the sun-kissed shores and balmy breezes, the duo seized the opportunity to bask in each other’s company, carving out cherished moments amidst their Goan dairies.
A captivating snap from their coastal retreat has set social media abuzz, capturing the couple in an affectionate embrace, surrounded by their friends. Kiara exuded charm in a vibrant printed maxi dress, while Sidharth donned a suave all-denim ensemble, igniting a frenzy of admiration among fans and followers.
Earlier glimpses of their idyllic getaway were shared by Kiara on her Instagram, offering a glimpse into their sun-soaked escape. Donning a chic white tank top, complemented by trendy sunglasses and a lime green cap, Kiara epitomised laid-back elegance as she soaked in the coastal serenity, accompanied by the playful caption ‘SPF.’
Kiara and Sidharth exchanged vows on February 7, 2023, after being in a relationship for nearly four years, culminating in a fairy-tale wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the action film Yodha, along with Rashii Khanna and Disha Patani. He also played the role of a valiant police officer in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, which also featured Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. According to reports, he will be soon collaborating with director Meghna Gulzar for a project.
Meanwhile, Kiara is awaiting the release of her Telugu-language film Game Changer, in which she stars opposite Ram Charan. Touted as a riveting political action thriller directed by S Shankar, the film is expected to be released in September.