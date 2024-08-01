'Animal' actor Sidhaant Karnick stresses the importance of consistency in fitness routine

Hailing from an Army background, it was only apparent that actor Sidhaant Karnick would take to fitness like a fish to water. “Just being around physically active people while growing up instilled a sense of deep discipline in me,” says the Animal actor, who is trained in calisthenics, parkour, gymnastics, yoga, running, badminton, gymming, swimming, surfing, and motorcycle off-roading. The Thappad actor shares his fitness mantra with Indulge. Excerpts...

What is your definition of fitness?

Fitness is my body’s way of saying, ‘I’ve got this!’ It means having a heart that won’t quit, muscles that can handle the heavy lifting (like moving a couch or opening a stubborn pickle jar), and flexibility, so I can tie my shoes without making it an Olympic event. It’s about being able to climb stairs without gasping for air and bending down without sounding like a creaky door. Basically, it’s about being ready for whatever life throws at me — from running a marathon to climbing Mount Everest base camp heights without even being prepared for it, or a spontaneous dance-off.

How did the fitness bug bite you?

As a child, my father said that I had to wake up at 5 am and go for a run. I was never able to do that. But I would wake up at 10 am and diligently work out for two hours. I became more disciplined with time.

You took the plunge into fitness over two decades ago. How do you continue to keep it interesting?

I just have fun with it. The moment I get bored of a physical activity, I switch it around. If I’m having fun, I push myself more. Gymming can get monotonous and boring. I recently met a physical education coach who introduced me to freestyle workouts that don’t require a gym. And that gave a major shot in the arm to my fitness regimen because now I can turn any place into a workout zone. Even when I am on the set, I can come up with creative ideas, pick up things like sandbags or do push-ups, and get my dose of work out.

You are trained in multiple disciplines. Which is the most challenging of all?

To sit still and meditate! I began with a minute and consistently tried to improve. Before I knew it, I could meditate for 20 minutes.

You are someone who lives out of a suitcase. How do you stay fit when you are constantly on the move?

I don’t work out when I travel because the kind of travel I do is physically demanding, especially when I am on my motorcycle. I usually head to the lap of nature, where I stretch myself in some of the most serene spots. It not only improves my physical health but my mental and emotional health as well. This has been a holistic way of approaching fitness.

You ride on rough terrain. How do you prepare your body for the bumpy journey?

I run for 5 km, and on some days, I take up swimming and badminton. This boosts my stamina. When I am on my adventure rides, weather conditions can be extreme. I tend to sweat a lot, and I feel suffocated in my protective gear. It sometimes feels like a sauna on the bike. One needs to constantly replenish their body with fluids.

What’s your daily workout routine?

I ensure I am active six days a week. Now, that would be two to three days of badminton for a couple of hours, a five-km run, gymming or yoga, and meditation. Even if it’s for 30 minutes, I ensure I do something. I always warm up before I begin a workout.

And what about your diet?

I don’t abstain from anything, but I strike a balance. That way, I am not depriving my body of any of my cravings. Otherwise, it gets difficult because you’re constantly saying, ‘I can’t eat this or that’. If I indulge, I go the extra mile the next day to burn the calories.

So, you are living the best of both worlds?

We have only one life, and we take that way too seriously, including our workouts. Fitness is not just about having a six-pack. It’s about what you can do with it and how happy it makes you.

You have been vocal about your mental health as well.

My family and friends are great emotional support. Sharing my pain alleviates it. You get an outsider’s perspective, and you realise that you are not the only one suffering. You may not come up with a solution instantly, but it relieves the pain.

As an actor, how challenging is switching from one look to another for a film?

I’ve not had a project where I had to undergo a drastic transformation. It has always been more about building that character. For instance, while playing Vibhishan in Adipurush, I concentrated more on my upper body, shoulders, and chest. Merely looking good is not enough; it needs to transform into my character.

Your advice to people who are all set to test the waters in the fitness game...

Congratulations on having decided to do a physical activity. Second, whatever you’re doing, the objective shouldn’t be to just lose or gain weight. Have fun with it, and fitness will become your lifestyle.