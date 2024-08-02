Amitabh Bachchan praises Gen Z, calls them 'independent, confident, and secure'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his admiration for Gen Z, describing them as “independent, sure, confident, and secure.”

In his blog, Big B commended the generation known as “Zoomers,” stating, “...This Gen-Z is a distinct group... independent, sure, confident, and secure from an age when we were still figuring out how to tie our shoelaces. We... err... still don't... they've noticed it too... the creators...”

He continued, “They design shoes that need no laces... just slip in, use a shoehorn, and off you go... life is now so simple, with all the world’s options available at the drop of the proverbial hat... wherever that saying came from... the proverb, not the hat...”

“The hat signifies much more than we can imagine... respect still holds value... tipping the hat in greeting, removing it in appreciation, crushing it in anger, kissing it in pride, placing it at someone's feet in reverence... in our culture,” he added.

This is not the first time the legendary actor has spoken about Zoomers. Last year, Amitabh commented on their fashion choices. Sharing pictures from a meet and greet, dressed in track pants and a jacket, he captioned, “Bhaisaheb, your string is hanging, and I replied, Bhaisaheb, there's no string; this is today's generation's fashion.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's latest film was the blockbuster pan-India movie Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is the first installment of the Kalki Cinematic Universe and is inspired by Hindu scriptures. The film, set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD, follows a group of people striving to save the unborn child of lab subject SUM-80, named Kalki.