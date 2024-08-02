Khushi, Arjun Kapoor hint at working together for the first time

Bollywood’s beloved sibling duo, Khushi and Arjun Kapoor, have set the internet abuzz with their latest Instagram stories. Both stars shared a video on their profiles featuring a bright, eye-catching sign that reads, “Mere Khushi Arjun Ayenge in a filmy style.”

The intrigue doesn’t stop there. The video, filled with suspense and excitement, teases viewers with the message “For the first time ever,” followed by “Khushi & Arjun,” hinting at their collaboration on a new project.

The cryptic message has left fans and industry insiders speculating about the nature of this mysterious project. While details remain under wraps, the video has certainly heightened anticipation and excitement.