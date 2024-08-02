'Thank you to everyone who contributed to my journey,' says Priyanka Chopra

“When I was in school, I was always doing extracurriculars on stage, but there was something that just hits different when I’m performing on songs from my movies sung by the most incredible singers in India and being able to deliver entertainment to a live audience. It is intoxicating,” she added.

Priyanka, who is married to American pop star Nick Jonas, shared that performing on stage has made her feel "closest to her husband".

“It’s the closest I’ve felt to doing what my husband does every day, LOL.. #rockstarlife But looking back at some of these videos, I can’t help but get nostalgic about how the young me would go for multiple rehearsals over days, lean on the incredible choreographers and dancers that sculpted me into becoming more and more confident on stage and on set,” she said.

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003, has now completed 21 years as an actor. She expressed her gratitude to everyone who made her journey possible. “Thank you to everyone who, without even knowing, contributed to my journey in such a big way,” she added.