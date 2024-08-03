Rajkummar Rao says ‘Stree 2’ is ‘bigger, adventurous and thrilling’

Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao shared that his upcoming film Stree 2 is a little bigger, more adventurous, and thrilling.”

While promoting the film in Lucknow, Rajkummar responded to a question by a news agency, saying, “You will get to see more comedy than in Stree. You've probably seen it in the trailer... It is very funny. It’s the same world and the same people.”

The 39-year-old star said that with Stree 2, the audience “will get to see the same honesty and love in the film.”

“It features a song by our brother Pawan that has become a bumper hit everywhere. There is a lot of comedy and a bit of horror. 'Stree' received so much love from people that we decided to expand the world. So, we made it a little more bigger, adventurous, and thrilling," he added.