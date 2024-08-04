Allu Arjun donates INR 25 lakhs to Kerala landslide relief fund

The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Wayanad district has prompted an outpouring of support from across the country, with the film industry leading the charge in providing aid to the affected communities.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and announced a substantial contribution of INR 25 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The actor shared his heartfelt message on Instagram, highlighting the state’s unwavering support for him throughout his career and his desire to give back during this time of crisis.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the recent landslide in Wayanad. Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating INR 25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work. Praying for your safety and strength.”