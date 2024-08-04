Kim Kardashian enjoys idyllic lakeside getaway with her kids

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian offered fans a glimpse into her idyllic summer vacation with her four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The lavish lakeside getaway was documented in a series of Instagram photos that showcased the family’s fun-filled days.

Kim shared heartwarming snaps of the family bonding amidst picturesque surroundings. From playful poses by the water to relaxing moments on a paddleboard, the images painted a picture of a perfect summer escape. A particularly adorable shot featured the reality star hugging her two youngest sons, with a charming restaurant as the backdrop.

The 43-year-old captioned the post “Summertime Funtime,” reflecting the joyous atmosphere of the vacation. While the family enjoyed their lakeside retreat, Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West also spent quality time with their older children, North, Chicago, and Saint.