Mrunal Thakur sets vacation goals with pics from her Scottish holiday

Actress Mrunal Thakur is soaking in the vibrant colours of her European holiday.

On Monday, the actress took to Instagram and shared several pictures of her strolling happily through the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland. Wearing a beige short dress, Mrunal looked radiant as she enjoyed the local cafes and scenic streets. Celebrating her 32nd birthday on August 1, Mrunal seems to be extending the celebrations with this much-deserved holiday.

The actress captioned the post, “Today's good mood is sponsored by coffee.”

Actress Mouni Roy commented on the post, calling her a pretty girl. Many fans too commented, complimenting the actress on her wardrobe choice and love for caffeine.