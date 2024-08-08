Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala to get engaged on August 8: Reports

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, whose names have been linked for some time, are reportedly set to exchange rings in a private ceremony today. While neither actor has confirmed the news, the grapevine is rife with details. The engagement is said to be an intimate affair, with the couple's families in attendance. Chaitanya’s father, veteran actor Nagarjuna, is expected to share official photographs and a heartfelt message once the ceremony concludes.

The couple’s relationship has been the subject of much speculation since Chaitanya’s high-profile divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While Chaitanya and Sobhita have maintained a dignified silence about their personal lives, fans have been quick to connect the dots, pointing to some shared vacation photos and subtle social media clues.

From wine-tasting escapades in London to adventurous safari trips, Chaitanya and Sobhita’s digital footprints have hinted at a blossoming romance. Their chemistry, both on and off screen, has captured the imagination of their fans.

As the couple prepares to embark on this new journey together, the industry watches with bated breath. With their careers on an upward trajectory and a seemingly strong personal connection, Chaitanya and Sobhita are poised to become one of Tollywood’s most beloved couples.

While the world awaits official confirmation, the air is thick with excitement and anticipation as fans eagerly await the next chapter in this real-life fairytale.