Preity Zinta’s mom schedule is 'jam packed' as her twins start school

Actress Preity Zinta is over-the-moon that her twins Jai and Gia have started going to school and said that her “mom schedule is jam packed”.

Preity took to Instagram on Saturday, where she shared a picture of her twins with their backs towards the camera.

Sharing her excitement, the actress wrote, “Excited & nervous for my little ones as they start school. Cannot believe it's time already & my mom schedule is jam packed. A bitter sweet moment for me as I'm happily lost in my own world, but there is so much turbulence & suffering in the world around us.”

Calling it a “new milestone”, the actress added, “One can only hope & pray for more love, tolerance & peace around us, so we can all co exist happily & leave a better & safer world for our children. #newmilestones #mommythoughts #ting”.