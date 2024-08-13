Mrunal Thakur takes first step to becoming a farmer
Actress Mrunal Thakur, who has earlier expressed her desire to do farming, has now shared a sneak peek into her training of becoming a 'future farmer'.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress has shared a series of videos from an unknown location, trying her hands at the clay pot art.
In the video, we can see her wearing an all-black outfit, with no makeup and her hair tied in a loose ponytail. She is learning the art of clay pot creation. Another snippet shows Mrunal visiting a farm of starfruit. She can be heard saying, "Oh my God...ham log ye school ke andar khate the... wow yummy." She captioned the post as, "#futurefarmer".
In another Story, the diva shared a snap wearing a white ethnic kurta and posing in front of the Adiyogi Shiva statue, which is located in Thirunamam at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
In an earlier media interaction, Mrunal had shared how she would like to invest her money in food, plants and a land where she can do farming.
On the work front, she last featured in a cameo appearance in the recently released Telugu science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD. The film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Mrunal next has Pooja Meri Jaan, Son of Sardar 2 and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in the kitty.