Mrunal Thakur takes first step to becoming a farmer

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who has earlier expressed her desire to do farming, has now shared a sneak peek into her training of becoming a 'future farmer'.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress has shared a series of videos from an unknown location, trying her hands at the clay pot art.

In the video, we can see her wearing an all-black outfit, with no makeup and her hair tied in a loose ponytail. She is learning the art of clay pot creation. Another snippet shows Mrunal visiting a farm of starfruit. She can be heard saying, "Oh my God...ham log ye school ke andar khate the... wow yummy." She captioned the post as, "#futurefarmer".

In another Story, the diva shared a snap wearing a white ethnic kurta and posing in front of the Adiyogi Shiva statue, which is located in Thirunamam at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.