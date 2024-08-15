Romance is not SRK's favourite genre; says, "I'm not limited to a genre as a viewer"

Bollywood's undisputed 'King of Romance,' Shah Rukh Khan, has sent shockwaves through the industry with a surprising confession. The actor, fresh from his triumphant moment at the Locarno Film Festival, has candidly revealed that the genre he’s most often associated with, is actually his least favourite.

For decades, has captivated audiences with his portrayal of the quintessential lover, his on-screen chemistry with leading ladies becoming the stuff of legend. Films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai have cemented his status as the ultimate romantic hero. Yet, behind the charming facade of the lover boy, lies a cinephile with a penchant for adrenaline-pumping action, mind-bending sci-fi, and thought-provoking dramas. "I’m not limited to a genre as a viewer. I like to see action films. Strangely, my least favourite is romantic films," he said as per a popular media source.

"The other day, I was sitting with Aditya Chopra, who kind of started this process with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. And he said, ‘If we count, you’ve done about five or six romantic films, which are considered classic, sweeping romantic. I think I agree with him, but one gets obviously classified as that," he added, as per the source.

SRK also reflected on Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible as an example,, "I love courtroom dramas. I love thrillers. I sometimes like a horror film. I just felt a couple of years when I wasn’t working, that I haven’t done an out-and-out action film. I like Tom Cruise films. ‘Mission Impossible’, you don’t really have to worry. You will come back satisfied more often than not”, he said.

Shah Rukh's admission offers a fascinating glimpse into the mind of a true movie buff. While he acknowledges the impact his romantic roles have had on his career, he's eager to explore the untapped potential of his acting range.