Five indicted in Matthew Perry’s death including two doctors and the ‘Friends’ star’s assistant

The untimely death of beloved Friends star Matthew Perry has taken a darker turn with the indictment of five individuals, including two doctors and the actor’s assistant, on charges related to his fatal overdose. According to reports, federal prosecutors allege that these individuals exploited Perry’s well-documented struggles with addiction for personal gain, disregarding the grave risks to his health.

Perry, the iconic Chandler Bing, succumbed to the acute effects of ketamine last October at the age of 54. The discovery of a high level of the drug in his bloodstream, despite a relatively small amount in his stomach, triggered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Ketamine, commonly used as an anaesthetic in medical and veterinary settings, has gained notoriety as a recreational drug due to its hallucinogenic effects. The actor’s history of addiction, coupled with his reported lack of supervised ketamine therapy sessions in the days leading up to his demise, raised serious questions about the source of the fatal dose.

The investigation has unveiled a shocking connection to a woman dubbed the ‘Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles.’ Jasveen Sangha, a 41-year-old with British and American citizenship, is accused of supplying the lethal dose of ketamine to Perry. Sangha’s alleged drug operation, operating out of her North Hollywood home, was a hub for the distribution of various narcotics, including methamphetamine and cocaine.

Perry's public battle with addiction, chronicled in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, offered a raw and honest portrayal of his struggles. His untimely death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.