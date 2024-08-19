Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone glows in an all-white traditional outfit as she is spotted in Mumbai

On the work front, the power couple is set to reunite on the big screen for Rohit Shetty’s action-packed cop drama, Singham Again. Ranveer will reprise his role as Simmba, while Deepika will be introduced as Tara Shetty. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

While Ranveer has a packed slate with upcoming projects like Aditya Dhar’s action film, Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, and a romantic comedy opposite Kiara Advani, Deepika’s recent performances have garnered immense praise. Her portrayal of a mother in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD and her extended cameo in Atlee’s Jawan have showcased her versatility and acting prowess. Fans are particularly enamoured with Deepika's ‘mother era,’ as she seamlessly transitions into this new phase of her life while continuing to deliver exceptional performances.