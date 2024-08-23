Weaving words of wisdom

“The most beautiful things in life happen by accident.”
That’s how Yahya Bootwala, a storyteller and an actor, describes his start. Yahya’s answer to the dilemma he faced between choosing work or art was art. As he brings his show, Fankaar, to Hyderabad, he wants to explore the city and what it stands for.
Fankaar is a show that talks about the journeys in life. It tells the story of Haqueeqat and Sapna and their growth from their school days to now. To condense the show in one line, Reality is trying to find Dream. Yahya layers his performance with nuances and talks about the philosophies of life in a love story. 'I’m addicted to being on the stage; Fankaar is a show where the actor and the writer in me get to present the best of both worlds,' he adds.
While talking about his motivations for his art, Yahya explains, 'My material comes from a deep sense of insecurities to ambitions and everything that comes in between.' He expresses how two things are central to his motivation, the first being his fear of failure in life and the second being his wish to write about things and never run out of stories. As he left a conventionally stable job for his passion, he wishes to prove himself through his art.
Yahya calls himself a simple writer; his tussle with writing is that even if he has a hundred ideas to write about, he will write about a completely different subject that occurs to him naturally in the moment. He jokes that his creative process is existential, in the sense that he procrastinates his writing until he punishes himself for the procrastination and writes till he’s satisfied that he’s written a good piece.
A storyteller and a comedian, Yahya uses different mediums for expression, but he believes that stand-up and storytelling are not completely independent. 'The interplay of multiple emotions will be in every piece, no matter how it is approached. A piece is bound to have some sorrow and some laughter as a story is still a story,' he says.
His connection with the audience is the key to his show. Yahya says that before a show, he spends 15 minutes talking to the audience, asking all of them to be with him, as everyone in the room has a diverse mind. To deal with his nerves backstage, he shares, 'I believe in two things, one that I have to be worth the audience’s money, and the second is that they believe me to be worthy of spending their money on; one boosts my ego and the other boosts my motivation.'
Yahya hopes that in his show, the story he shares on stage stays with the audience and ties them together with this unique experience.
Tickets at ₹599. August 24, 6 pm. The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli.
(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)