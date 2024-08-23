Weaving words of wisdom

“The most beautiful things in life happen by accident.”

That’s how Yahya Bootwala, a storyteller and an actor, describes his start. Yahya’s answer to the dilemma he faced between choosing work or art was art. As he brings his show, Fankaar, to Hyderabad, he wants to explore the city and what it stands for.

Fankaar is a show that talks about the journeys in life. It tells the story of Haqueeqat and Sapna and their growth from their school days to now. To condense the show in one line, Reality is trying to find Dream. Yahya layers his performance with nuances and talks about the philosophies of life in a love story. 'I’m addicted to being on the stage; Fankaar is a show where the actor and the writer in me get to present the best of both worlds,' he adds.

While talking about his motivations for his art, Yahya explains, 'My material comes from a deep sense of insecurities to ambitions and everything that comes in between.' He expresses how two things are central to his motivation, the first being his fear of failure in life and the second being his wish to write about things and never run out of stories. As he left a conventionally stable job for his passion, he wishes to prove himself through his art.

Yahya calls himself a simple writer; his tussle with writing is that even if he has a hundred ideas to write about, he will write about a completely different subject that occurs to him naturally in the moment. He jokes that his creative process is existential, in the sense that he procrastinates his writing until he punishes himself for the procrastination and writes till he’s satisfied that he’s written a good piece.