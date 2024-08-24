Jennifer Lopez returns to social media after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck

After a tumultuous period, Jennifer Lopez has made her return to social media amid the ongoing buzz about her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The 55-year-old actress and singer posted on Instagram for the first time since initiating divorce proceedings. She shared a festive selfie from a fan page on her Instagram Stories, according to media reports.

In the photo, Lopez is seen striking a sultry pose with voluminous blonde hair and wearing a cosy blush two-piece. The background features a large Christmas tree, adorned with gift boxes and flowers, along with a clothing rack.

According to a popular media house, the selfie is from a December 2020 photo shoot. A similar image from another angle was described by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton as “Deluxe Glam Barbie.”

This post is Lopez’s first social media update since she filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, ending their two-year marriage. Court documents obtained by the media house reveal that she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation, listing their date of separation as April 26. She filed the documents without legal representation. The couple, who married in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022, and celebrated their union in Georgia the following month, reportedly did not have a prenuptial agreement.

A source mentioned that while their reconciliation was genuine, the relationship developed quickly. “They really loved each other — and it happened quickly,” said the source. Affleck and Lopez, who were previously engaged in the early 2000s before calling off their wedding days before the ceremony, were determined to make it work this time. “These are two people who are in love with love, and who wouldn’t jump into that? And the world wanted it,” the source added.