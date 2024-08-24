Kriti Sanon shares that she still has a joint bank account with her father

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has spoken candidly about her upbringing and career choices in a recent interview. Despite coming from a middle-class family, Kriti said she has never felt the need to prioritise work solely for financial reasons.

“It’s not financial. I would definitely say I’m privileged. I come from a middle-class family, but it’s not like I’ve ever felt the need to work because I had to earn money. That wasn’t there. My parents were working, and I never felt the need. My parents never made me feel that I don’t have money,” she said.

Kriti revealed that she still has a joint bank account with her father, highlighting the trust and open communication within her family. She also shared that her financial security has empowered her to choose projects based on her personal interests and passion rather than solely for monetary gain.

“I have not been someone who has been extremely rich and wealthy. But I’ve also not been someone who felt, 'No, no, no, I need to do this for money'. I have a joint account with my father. I have no idea how much money is coming in and going out. Even today. Now, I've started being a little, 'Tell me how much is there'," Kriti added.

Kriti made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Heropanti and has since starred in numerous successful films like Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Mimi. Her recent projects include Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

As Kriti continues to rise in the Bollywood industry, her openness about her personal life and career choices has resonated with fans.