Manoj Bajpayee impresses crew with his culinary skills, cooks a special dish

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, recently honoured with his fourth National Award, has proven that his talents extend beyond acting to the kitchen as well. During the shoot of his upcoming project, Manoj treated the crew to his signature dish, Babuji mutton, a recipe that left everyone singing his praises.

In a video shared on his Instagram Stories, Manoj was seen preparing the special mutton curry, which was paired with bajra roti. The dish, rich in oil and packed with tender meat, was an instant hit. The executive producer (EP) of the project later shared the video on social media, expressing his delight. “Our talented chef Manoj Bajpayee treated the crew to his signature Babuji Mutton, and it was absolutely delicious. Paired with hot bajra roti, it’s a perfect match for today’s weather,” he wrote. He humorously added, “For those who truly appreciate good food, having Chef Manoj in your kitchen is a blessing. I know only you, @shabanabajpayee, can afford his skills!”