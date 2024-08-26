Triptii Dimri unwinds in the countryside, manifests her life’s vision in the lap of nature

Triptii is known for her laid-back approach to social media, often taking her time to share photos from her vacations. While she enjoys documenting her travels, she prefers to savour the moments and post the pictures at her leisure.

Meanwhile, Bad Newz, which also starred Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, has been a significant box office success, grossing over INR 100 crore worldwide. Triptii's performance in the film has further solidified her position in the industry.

Before Bad Newz, Triptii was seen in the blockbuster film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film, which collected over INR 800 crore worldwide, propelled the artiste to fame.

The actress has a promising lineup of projects ahead, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan. This marks the third instalment of the popular horror-comedy franchise and the second film from the series for Kartik.

The Laila Majnu actress will also be seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video opposite Rajkummar Rao, and Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. Dhadak 2 is the sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak, which marked the Bollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor and was adapted from the Marathi blockbuster Sairaat.