Versatile actress Rasika Dugal, who recently won Diversity Champion award, opens up about her love for cinema, life journey, choice of films and more

Throughout cinema’s history, a rare few transcend conventional fame to deeply impact audiences. Rasika Dugal is a prime example of this enduring legacy. From her unforgettable portrayal of the enigmatic Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur — a role that not only became prominent but also won the adoration of fans — to swiftly switching to the role of a police officer in Delhi Crime, Rasika’s range is commendable. The role of subtle, but powerful Safia Manto, alongside her impeccable comic timing in Lootcase, further accentuates her multifaceted brilliance. Rasika’s journey, which includes theatre and her humble screen debut in Anwar, is marked by her extensive exploration of various mediums, including films, television productions as well as projects in the OTT space.

Rasika was in Australia recently to represent her latest venture, the children’s comedy-drama Little Thomas. Directed by Kaushal Oza, this film was showcased at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, capturing the hearts of audiences with its charm. In a stunning display of acclaim, Rasika returned from the festival on cloud nine, having received the esteemed Diversity Champion Award. This accolade celebrated her bold and unconventional choices in films, highlighting her profound impact on Indian cinema. While she was still at the festival, we managed to catch up with her to talk about her journey thus far, her deep love and appreciation for films, her unique approach to selecting projects, her creative process and lots more. Excerpts:

How does it feel to have your work showcased at the Indian Film Festivalof Melbourne and how was your experience working for Little Thomas ?

I was thrilled to represent my film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, a festival I’ve longed to attend. Although I missed previous editions, such as last year with Lord Curzon Ki Haveli since I was busy shooting, these festivals have been pivotal in my acting journey. Early on, films like Kshay, my first lead role, received crucial recognition and support through festivals, fueling my motivation. Similarly, Qissa was screened at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival and Manto premiered at Cannes. Film festivals have consistently provided encouragement and validation. The discerning audience and palpable love for cinema at these events offer a lot of hope and reaffirmation during the profession’s fluctuations.

What inspired you to take on Little Thomas?

The unique storytelling style of director Kaushal Oza was a major draw for me to take on this film. Having collaborated with him before and knowing him already, since we were in the same film school, I value his distinctive approach. The film, a dramedy, features a heartwarming yet nuanced story about a family in Goa navigating the complexities of their relationships and financial struggles. It mirrors the experiences of many middle-class families in India. The story blends drama with moments of humour in a rhythm that captivated me.

Your portrayal of Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur captivated many fans. How do you reflect on this experience?

Portraying Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur was a thrilling departure from my reallife persona, making the role particularly exciting. Acting offers a unique opportunity to explore different aspects of oneself that aren’t always evident in everyday life. Beena’s character was notably different from the morally upright roles I had previously played and I was elated to be cast in such a multifaceted role. Despite my initial doubts, I’m grateful that the casting team and director saw beyond stereotypes and believed in my ability to bring Beena to life. The project was a promising venture with a talented ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Vikrant Massey and myself — some of whom had started their careers approximately around the same time as me. Collaborating with them on a single set was a rewarding experience and I always felt their talent deserved recognition. I value the love that people have showered upon Mirzapur. As far as I know, fans will get to enjoy the fourth season, as it is currently under process.

As a versatile actress, how do you choose your roles and prepare for such diverse characters?

This is a challenging question because my criteria often shifts. However, one constant is my excitement about working with my creative collaborators, particularly the director and co-actors. If I feel a strong connection and enthusiasm for working with them, I’m inclined to say yes to the project. Filmmaking is both a collaborative and personal endeavour and when those creative partnerships align, it creates something truly magical. I’ve been fortunate in this regard. It’s a team effort; much of what is seen as your work depends on the contributions of others in your team.

With your background in mathematics and further studies in social communications, media and acting at FTII, how did you discover your passion for acting?

I had glimpses of my passion for acting throughout my life, from school plays and dance performances. Initially, I didn’t consider acting as a career due to a lack of family precedent. Even joining the dramatic society in college was more about fitting in at Delhi University than a deep-seated desire to act. Coming from a small town, I felt others were smarter and brighter, so participating in theatre was my way of finding my place. Despite this, I genuinely enjoyed being a performer. It wasn’t until I studied films as part of my Social Communications Media course and later joined FTII’s acting program that my passion for cinema truly ignited. The immersive environment at FTII revealed acting as my true calling, like finding a soulmate and there’s been no looking back since.

You have done theatre, web series, TV shows and feature films. What insights from these diverse mediums have shaped your approach to acting?

I don’t differentiate much between mediums when I’m working; my approach remains consistent across all forms of storytelling. However, I do acknowledge that theatre is unique. One important lesson I learned from theatre is that, ‘the show must go on.’ There were times when we had backto-back shows and even when I was unwell, I would wonder how I could possibly perform. Yet, once I stepped onto the stage, the adrenaline would kick in, allowing me to carry on. Cinema, however, holds a special place in my heart, partly due to my formal training in it. Every time I step in front of the camera, I feel an immense responsibility, knowing that what I create in that moment will be recorded and remain for posterity. Unlike theatre, where there’s always another show to refine my performance, in film, what’s captured is permanent.