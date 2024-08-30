Kartik Aaryan leases out Rs 17.5 crore Juhu property for a whopping rent!

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has recently leased his upscale Juhu property for a whopping Rs 4.5 lakh per month, underscoring the robust real estate activity in the area.

According to a real-estate website, the property was registered with a stamp duty of Rs 42,500. The apartment located in the Siddhi Vinayak Presidency Co-operative Housing Society spans 1,912 sq ft. Aaryan purchased the property jointly with his mother, Mala Tiwari, on June 30, 2024, for Rs 17.5 crore.

The purchase incurred Rs 1.05 crore in stamp duty and a Rs 30,000 registration fee, with two parking spaces included. Based on data from the real-estate website, the rental yield for the apartment is 3.1 percent. Incidentally, this is just one of Aaryan's real estate investments; in July 2023, his parents bought a Rs 16.5 crore apartment on the 8th floor of the same building.