Karan Johar: Amitabh Bachchan has an incomprehensible aura of power

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared his thoughts on the qualities of “power" and “peace” during an appearance on the podcast Jaane Mann with host Jai Madaan.

When discussing power, Karan remarked, “Amitabh Bachchan possesses an extraordinary presence that commands attention as soon as he enters a room. His presence is so compelling that people instinctively stand up, even if they aren’t sure why.”

“He radiates an aura that transcends conventional notions of energy or power. That’s what true power and magnetism look like,” Karan added.

Regarding peace, Karan reflected on a past encounter with the late spiritual leader Dada Vaswani: “I felt an unparalleled sense of peace during a meeting with him in front of 50,000 people. Despite not being particularly moved by spiritual figures before, his presence deeply touched me and brought me a profound sense of calm.”

In the podcast, Karan, who directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, expressed pride in his personal journey, affirming that he wouldn’t change a thing.

He explained: “I was never quite like the other boys—whether in their interests, style, or sports. It took me years to accept that I didn’t owe anyone an apology for being different. Embracing who I am has become my strength.”

He added, “To this day, I’ve never regretted the way I’ve lived or the work I’ve chosen. Everything I do is for myself, without apology. I just want to live my truth.”