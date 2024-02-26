Randeep Hooda remembers Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary

Actor Randeep Hooda, who will be playing the role of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in his biopic, remembered the legendary freedom fighter on his death anniversary on Monday. Randeep uploaded a social media post talking about Savarkar's role in our freedom fight.
Randeep also shared that during the recce of the film Sawatantrya Veer Savarkar, he locked himself in the freedom fighter's cell to imagine what he must have gone through.
Hooda wrote, "Today is the death anniversary of Sawatantrya Veer Savarkar. A man whose towering intellect and fierce courage scared the British so much that they locked him in this 7 by 11 foot jail in kalapani for two life times (50 years). During the recce on his biopic I tried to lock myself inside this cell to feel what he must have gone through. I couldn’t stay locked for even 20 minutes where he was locked for 11 years often in solitary confinement."
Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar. Co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, Panchali Chakraborty. Starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial, is slated to release on March 22 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi.