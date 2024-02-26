Randeep Hooda remembers Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary

Hooda wrote, "Today is the death anniversary of Sawatantrya Veer Savarkar. A man whose towering intellect and fierce courage scared the British so much that they locked him in this 7 by 11 foot jail in kalapani for two life times (50 years). During the recce on his biopic I tried to lock myself inside this cell to feel what he must have gone through. I couldn’t stay locked for even 20 minutes where he was locked for 11 years often in solitary confinement."

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar. Co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, Panchali Chakraborty. Starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial, is slated to release on March 22 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi.

Also read: Randeep Hooda to portray Savarkar in a biopic