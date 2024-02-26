Samantha completes 14 years in films; Nayanthara says ‘more power to you’

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has clocked 14 years in the world of showbiz and her good friend and colleague Nayanthara congratulated her milestone.

Samantha took to Instagram stories, where she shared a selfie video of herself sitting on an airplane and counting the years she has given to cinema.

She wrote: “14 years already… What!!!”, with AR Rahman’s track Ee Hridayam, which is picturised on the actress and her former husband Naga Chaitanya.

In 2010, Samantha stepped into the world of acting with a cameo role in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. However, the same year she had her first lead role in with Telugu romance film Ye Maaya Chesave.