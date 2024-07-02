Hina Khan shares glimpses from her first chemotherapy session; says, ‘No matter how hard. Never back down’

In a moving display of courage, actress Hina Khan shared a glimpse into her fight against breast cancer. A video, posted on Instagram, took viewers from the glitz of an awards ceremony to the stark reality of her first chemotherapy session. "All glam is gone and I'm ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let's get better," says Hina in the clip.

The award night, Hina shared, coincided with her cancer diagnosis. “This was the day that changed everything but I made a conscious choice to normalise it... for all of us,” she wrote.