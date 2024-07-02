Hina Khan shares glimpses from her first chemotherapy session; says, ‘No matter how hard. Never back down’

In a moving display of courage, actress Hina Khan shared a glimpse into her fight against breast cancer. A video, posted on Instagram, took viewers from the glitz of an awards ceremony to the stark reality of her first chemotherapy session. "All glam is gone and I'm ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let's get better," says Hina in the clip.
The award night, Hina shared, coincided with her cancer diagnosis. “This was the day that changed everything but I made a conscious choice to normalise it... for all of us,” she wrote.
This normalisation extended to her treatment. “We become what we believe in,” she added, “and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to reinvent myself, again. I choose to normalise this experience for me and... manifest the outcome I desire.”
Hina emphasised the importance of maintaining both her work ethic and spirit. “For me, my work commitments matter. This award [received before chemo] was not my motivation alone... I attended to reassure myself.”
The message resonated. “MIND OVER MATTER,” Hina concluded, urging fans to face challenges head-on. “I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo. No matter how hard. Never back down. Never give up.”
The video struck a chord with fans and celebrities alike. Dalljiet Kaur expressed admiration, stating, “Suddenly everything I am going through seems so stupidly small... YOU WILL GET PERFECTLY FINE.” Ektaa Kapoor hailed Hina as “a star beyond stars,” while Mouni Roy praised her “strength and courage.”
Hina’s public announcement of her diagnosis came on June 28. Despite the challenge, she assured fans that treatment had begun and she remained “strong, determined and fully committed” to overcoming the disease.