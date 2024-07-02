Kritika Kamra describes ‘Matka King’ as being ‘historically significant’

Actress Kritika Kamra, who will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming series Matka King, shared her experience of working with National Award-winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule.

The actress said that working with Nagraj has been a tremendous learning experience for her and described the series as "historically significant" with a gripping narrative. Nagraj Manjule is renowned for his films like Fandry, Sairat, and Pistulya.

Matka King is inspired by the real-life Matka gambling phenomenon that dominated India from the 1960s to the 1990s. The series stars Vijay Varma in the titular role of the Matka King, with Kritika Kamra playing a crucial part in this compelling narrative.