Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony to feature electrifying performances by Badshah and Karan Aujla: Reports

Mumbai is abuzz with excitement as preparations for the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant reach a fever pitch. While global pop icon Justin Bieber’s presence has already sent social media into a frenzy, the addition of renowned Punjabi singers Badshah and Karan Aujla to the sangeet ceremony lineup promises a night of electrifying music and vibrant cultural immersion.
The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12 in a grand ceremony following a series of pre-wedding festivities that have captivated the nation’s attention. Justin’s arrival in India on July 5 for the sangeet ceremony, dubbed ‘Radhika & Anant’s Celebration of Hearts,’ further fuelled the anticipation. This star-studded event, taking place at The Grand Theatre within the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, promises to be “a night of song, dance and wonder,” according to the exquisite invitation. Guests are expected to adhere to the ‘Indian Regal Glam’ dress code, adding to the opulence of the occasion.
The news of Badshah and Karan’s performance at the sangeet has ignited excitement amongst fans of Punjabi music. “They share a camaraderie, which is expected to be reflected in their performance,” shared a source. Fans can anticipate a high-energy setlist featuring their chart-topping hits, infusing the celebration with a touch of Punjabi flair. Both artistes are reportedly eager to contribute to the joyous occasion through their music.
Adding to the grandeur of the celebrations, reports suggest that discussions with international music heavyweights like Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are underway for potential performances during the wedding festivities.
The wedding itself is planned as a three-day extravaganza steeped in traditional Hindu customs. The festivities officially commenced on July 2 with a heartwarming gesture, as the Ambani family hosted a mass wedding ceremony for 52 underprivileged couples, setting the tone for a celebration that embraces inclusivity.