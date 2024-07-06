After World Cup glory, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and more grace Anant-Radhika's sangeet

The sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant turned into a star-studded event with many Bollywood stars and celebrity cricketers in attendance. Hardik Pandya, fresh from his amazing performances in India’s T20 World Cup victory, made a stylish appearance that wowed everyone. His presence was celebrated and admired by all.

MS Dhoni, the legendary former captain who led India to win the first T20 World Cup in 2007, also graced the occasion. He attended the event with his wife, Sakshi, and looked elegant in traditional Indian wear.

Also joining the celebrations were wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya. KL Rahul, who attended with his wife Athiya Shetty, also added to the event’s glamour by posing for the cameras.