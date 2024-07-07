Pragathi Shetty pens heartfelt note for husband Rishab Shetty on his 41st birthday

Professionally, Rishab has a host of exciting projects lined up. Fans are eagerly anticipating Kantara: Chapter 1, the follow-up to his critically acclaimed work, promising another enchanting cinematic experience. Additionally, there are whispers of a potential collaboration with the esteemed Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker, which has the industry buzzing with anticipation.

Rishab’s acting portfolio is as diverse as it is impressive. From leading roles to memorable cameos, he has showcased his versatility in films like Bell Bottom, Katha Sangama, Hero, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, Harikathe Alla Girikathe and of course, Kantara. Each performance adds another layer to his dynamic career, cementing his reputation as a multifaceted talent.