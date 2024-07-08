Amitabh Bachchan performs Shiva abhishek, thanks fans for their unwavering support

This Sunday was extra special for fans of Amitabh Bachchan, who gathered outside his bungalow for their weekly meeting with the superstar. The actor, known for his humility and generosity, made the occasion memorable by distributing goodies to all those who turned up.
Later that night, in a heartfelt blog post, the veteran actor expressed his deep gratitude towards his fans, writing, “The outpouring is so emotional... words fall short of expression on the presence of all that come to my humble home... may all the goodness be within you all and may the grace of the Almighty ever be with you.” He also added, “I will always keep this love in my heart, it is my wealth, I will always take care of it and give it a place in my heart.”
In addition to interacting with his fans, Amitabh also performed a Shiva abhishek at the marble temple in his residence on Sunday morning, sharing a glimpse of the ritual on his blog. This spiritual act and his continuous engagement with fans highlight his deep connection with both his spirituality and his admirers.
Talking about the success of his latest release, Kalki 2898 AD, he wrote, “There is so much left to learn; It is surprising when we watch other films, how beautiful the acting, direction, everything is; Feels like I would like to be where this kind of thing happens!!”
Kalki 2898 has achieved remarkable success, crossing INR 510 crores at the domestic box office within 11 days, according to reports. The film, made on a budget of INR 600 crore and featuring stars like Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, is expected to mint above INR 1000 crore by the end of its theatrical run.