Inside Sonakshi Sinha’s star-studded wedding reception party with Salman Khan, Rekha and other stars

On July 10, Sonakshi Sinha gave her Instagram followers a delightful treat by sharing an enchanting video from her lavish wedding reception party. The video begins with a heartwarming scene of Sonakshi warmly embracing Salman Khan as he arrives at the celebration, setting the tone for an evening filled with love and joy. In another touching moment, an emotional Rekha congratulates Sonakshi, who lovingly reassures her, “Rona mat (Don't cry).”
The video captures the essence of the celebration, brimming with dancing, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Sonakshi expressed her gratitude in the caption, “Shaadi ASMR. Feel it, Enjoy it... like we did. Big shout out to all our friends, families and teams for giving us the PERFECT wedding!! Sona aur Zaheer ki shaadi... ek EPICCCCCCC PARTY toh banti haiiiii bosssss!!! (sic).”
Throughout the video, Sonakshi and her husband Zaheer Iqbal are seen posing gleefully for the paparazzi. The Heeramandi star shares a heartfelt hug with her best friend and co-star Huma Qureshi and poses with Kajal. One of the highlights is Sonakshi performing the iconic My Name Is Lakhan hook step with Anil Kapoor, bringing a wave of nostalgia to the celebration.
The star-studded guest list included Rajkummar Rao, Arbaaz Khan, Ayush Sharma, Siddharth, and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others, all seen grooving to timeless Hindi songs. An endearing moment captures Sonakshi calling out to Zaheer while posing for a photo with her parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, adding a personal touch to the joyous occasion.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer tied the knot in a private ceremony on June 23 in Mumbai, surrounded by close family and friends. The couple, who had been in a relationship for 7 years, finally decided to take the plunge, creating a beautiful and memorable wedding experience.
Sonakshi’s wedding party video not only highlights the love and camaraderie shared among the guests but also showcases the couple’s happiness and the unwavering support of their loved ones.