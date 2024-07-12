Zeenat Aman remembers filming 'Daku Hasina' during her pregnancy

In her reflection, Zeenat wrote, "Under Mangal Singh's mentorship, Roopa evolves into the formidable Daku Hasina, initiating a reign of terror that leads the police on a frantic chase. But there’s a twist—what’s the connection between SP Ranjit Saxena, played by @rakesh_roshan9, and the lady dacoit?"

Sharing a personal anecdote, Zeenat revealed, “This film was one of the last I worked on before taking an extended break. I became pregnant early in the shooting process, and by the time we wrapped up, I was well into my third trimester!” She added that to conceal her baby bump, the crew employed various inventive camera angles and shots, including scenes of her riding a horse, which posed its own set of challenges.

Zeenat also recounted a frightening moment on set when a horse bolted due to artificial rain and loud speakers, though she emphasized her primary concern was for her unborn child’s safety. Fortunately, they completed the scenes without incident. Reflecting on her memories, she discovered that Mazhar, the father of her children, made a special appearance in the film’s qawwali number—a detail she had previously forgotten.

The actress noted that while Daku Hasina did not perform exceptionally well at the box office, it was significant to her for its representation of feminist themes amid the socio-political climate of the 1980s. "The film captured the era's feminist storm and the growing social awareness about gender issues. It felt empowering to take on such a bold role," she said.

Zeenat Aman concluded by expressing her regret at the lack of available stills from the film, lamenting that there aren’t more images to showcase her iconic look.