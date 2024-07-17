Arjun Kapoor takes the internet by storm with his shirtless selfies

Arjun Kapoor’s Wednesdays are all about shirtless selfies and intense workouts. The Bollywood actor recently shared his mid-week workout motivation on social media with a gym selfie.

Taking to Instagram stories, Arjun posted a mirror selfie taken while he was exercising. In the photo, the 39-year-old star is seen walking on a treadmill, dressed in black shorts. He flaunted his toned shoulders, appearing shirtless, with a rack of dumbbells visible in the background. He captioned the image with Wednesday,” along with the date and time.

Earlier, Arjun had expressed his support for his sister Janhvi Kapoor and her upcoming film Uljah on Instagram stories. Sharing the film's poster, he wrote, “I’m hooked, caught up in this espionage tale of twists and turns. So happy seeing @janhvikapoor playing around with roles and genres!”

On July 16, the makers of Uljah released the trailer, showcasing Janhvi as Suhana Bhatia, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner. The story follows her character as she becomes entangled in a dangerous personal conspiracy during an important assignment at the London embassy. The film also stars Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi.

As for Arjun, he will soon appear in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Singham Again, marking his 20th film in the Hindi film industry. Arjun will be portraying the antagonist, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, and Tiger Shroff.

In February, it was announced that Arjun would take on a negative role in the film. Reflecting on this, Arjun remarked that his career has come full circle, as he began his journey in the industry with roles that had grey shades.