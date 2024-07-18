I did buy a lot, but borrowing clothes was more practical: Sonam Kapoor

Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor shared that while she bought a lot of clothes when she was younger, borrowing them from designers proved to be more practical, something which was common in most of the other countries but not in India.

Talking about her love for fashion and clothes, Sonam said, "I just wanted to wear what I liked from the designers I knew. It was just me being myself, influenced by the education I got from my mom and my passion for fashion."

The 39-year-old actress, who is the daughter of veteran star Anil Kapoor, revealed she considered designers as "stars". She said, "I considered fashion designers, both international and Indian, as stars because I grew up admiring them through my mom. This wasn't about projecting an image; it was about my genuine love for fashion."

The actress added, "I realised people didn't often borrow clothes, so I started borrowing them. It didn't make sense to buy everything all the time. I did buy a lot, but borrowing was more practical."