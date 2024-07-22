Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh hired her own lawyer to drop father's surname

Hollywood superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh took it upon herself to change her last name.

A source close to the matter said that the 18-year-old filed to drop Pitt from her surname, which would make her legal name Shiloh Jolie, and hired her own attorney for the process, reports a magazine.

"Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself," the source said, pointing to Jolie's allegations of an "abuse history" as part of the reason for the name change. Shiloh filed the legal documents to drop 'Pitt' from her last name on May 27, which was her 18th birthday.