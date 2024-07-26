Sonam Kapoor dines with business tycoon Sunil Mittal's daughter Eiesha in London

Sonam has been in London for the past few days with her son Vayu and sister Rhea Kapoor, who has been sharing lovely pictures from their vacation as well. The actress’s husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, owns a big house in London, and she divides her time between Mumbai, Delhi, and London.

Sonam’s friend in London, Eiesha Bharti Pasricha, is a well-known lifestyle investor. Eiesha has invested in several brands and she is married to Shyam Pasricha, an Indian-born entrepreneur in London. She is quite active on social media and frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional life.

Sonam, the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, started her career as an assistant director with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black. The actress last appeared in movies like Pad Man, Veere Di Wedding, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sanju and Blind.