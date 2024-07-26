Taylor Swift praises Hugh Jackman’s work in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, playfully trolls Ryan Reynolds

Pop icon Taylor Swift recently took to Instagram to express her unabashed support for her close friends, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, and their latest film Deadpool & Wolverine. In a candid Instagram story, Taylor gushed Hugh’s dedication and passion for the project, describing it as a labour of love.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film,” she wrote.

“He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it. But that's just Hugh for you!” the Midnights singer said.