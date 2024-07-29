Maanayata wishes her ‘support system’ Sanjay Dutt on his 65th birthday

As Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt turned 65 on Monday, his wife Maanayata penned a heartwarming note for her "strongest and full of life support system."

Maanayata took to Instagram and shared a reel featuring a series of pictures of her with Sanjay, accompanied by the song Ruk Jana Nahin sung by Kishore Kumar from the 1974 film Imtihan starring Vinod Khanna.

She shared the video with the caption, “Happy... happiest birthday to my bestest half... @duttsanjay, my strongest and full of life support system. Your inner light overshadows all obstacles, overcomes any difficulties and challenges."

Maanayata, who shares twins Shahraan and Iqra with Sanjay, said that her husband has the ability to “love selflessly.” “You have the ability to love selflessly and unconditionally! keep it that way, invincible!!! You are precious and special not only to me but, to many more….who love and adore you with all their heart….My star…keep shining bright…always and ever!! Much love,” she concluded.