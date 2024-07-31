Fitness coach Rohit Nair on the transformation of Ali Fazal in Mirzapur 3
We are still in awe of the transformation that Ali Fazal has gone through for his look in Mirzapur 3. The actor went through a rigorous workout regimen, which was going round the internet. He got trained under the aegis of fitness coach and athlete Rohit Nair, who shares insights from the training sessions. Excerpts:
Please share us insights of the transformation of Ali for Mirzapur 3.
The transformation for Ali took around 8-9 months. When we started, our aim was not really to lose weight on scale as such, but just to look lighter on the screen. Our goal was to be more agile, and thus had to incorporate more combat training, because the role needed a lot of action work. In demand for the character, Ali lost a lot of fat. Keeping the frame intact, losing fat percentage made him look leaner.
What is his workout regimen like?
The regimen had compound lifts, functional, mobility, agility and combat training. For weight training, we did push-pull legs, double muscle programmes, but had concentrated more on compound lifts and got better at it. For mobility, we had to keep in mind that whenever he will do some action, he can do it freely. Ali was already doing kickboxing training with us before, so it wasn’t very difficult to do combat training. We did kickboxing, grappling (wrestling and jiu jitsu) which makes our bodies more flexible.
What is his diet like?
It was a holistic diet, but the main focus was on proteins, and there was complete freedom to choose what kind of protein he wanted to consume. He fixed a protein quantity and tried to be consistent with it. We included lots of fruits and vegetables in his diet, and it’s always important to balance the amount of macro and micro nutrients.
Is a rapid transformation like this suggested for general people? If yes, how should they proceed?
I wouldn’t call this a rapid transformation. If you ask me for suggestions for common people, I would say no. They should rather try to remain fit. The aim should never be to look a certain way unless that’s what their profession requires.
Can someone opt for weight training only?
Of course, they can. But the definition of weight training varies from one person to the other. I would suggest going for free weight training, like using barbells and dumbbells before using machines.
Why are all types of martial arts training and regimen getting so popular?
Not only people have understood its importance in keeping one fit, but it also uplifts your mood, boosts your confidence, and you learn self-defence. It not just gives you strength, but your mobility, flexibility and endurance too.
You're also training Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. Are they getting ready for something specific? Spill some beans.
Aditya is training for his upcoming action project on Netflix. He is doing weights and all of the fitness stuff with his coach Sudarshan. I have been helping him with kickboxing and MMA, which helps him to be more flexible with his movements. Mrunal is training for her upcoming film with Varun Dhawan and she has been doing a lot of body weight training, focussing more on just being fit, rather than concentrating on the aesthetics.
Which celeb is the easiest to train? Who is the most diligent and fierce when it comes to fitness regimens?
It’s never easy to train anyone, because each of them have very specific goals, or time period. If you ask me who is the most diligent, it always changes depending on whether they are transforming themselves for a project or they are working out for fun.