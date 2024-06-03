Vicky Kaushal unveils dashing new haircut, fans rejoice

The actor's post instantly caught the attention of his dedicated followers, with many praising the change and expressing their admiration for his revamped appearance. The Comments section was flooded with compliments and witty remarks, with fans humorously exclaiming, "Bhai Katrina Kaif to le li ab or ky chahiye" (Brother you already took away Katrina Kaif, what do you want now?)

Vicky's decision to trim his overgrown hair and beard was likely influenced by the completion of his upcoming film Chhava, in which he sported a huskier look. Now, with the project wrapped up, the actor has embraced a more polished style, leaving his fans awestruck.

Alongside his new hairstyle, Vicky has been making headlines for his recent trip to London with wife Katrina Kaif. The couple was spotted strolling hand-in-hand along the iconic Baker Street, sparking excitement among their fans. Additionally, Vicky celebrated his 36th birthday in the English capital, with Katrina sharing a glimpse of their intimate celebration on social media.

As Vicky continues to captivate audiences with his on-screen performances and off-screen charisma, fans can only eagerly await the release of Chhava.