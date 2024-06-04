Decoding Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding look which featured a vintage Dior dress

The Ambanis hosted a lavish four-day cruise ship party as a part of the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Their tour from Italy to France, as opposed to the first round of pre-wedding festivities, largely avoided the spotlight.

Only a few photos and videos went surfaced online from the celebration and the one that is currently doing rounds is that of Radhika Merchant looking splendent in a vintage pink Dior dress.

She picked the ensemble for one of the pre-wedding events titled 'La Dolce Vita' which took place in Portofino. Her outfit selection demonstrated her exquisite taste and passion for classic style.

Radhika donned a 1959 Christian Dior dress that was retrieved from the archives, an exquisite example of haute couture that perfectly captures the grace of the time.

The raspberry silk faille cocktail dress with the low cut neckline and the spaghetti straps features a crumb-catcher bodice with a partial vertical bow at the waist demonstrated her love of traditional style and her capacity to stand out through it.