‘Bookworm’ Rashmika Mandanna says ‘once you start reading there's no going back’

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is a bookworm going by her latest update on social media, where she shared that she is reading her seventh book. Rashmika took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse of the book King of Wrath by the bestselling author Ana Huang. “Once you start reading there's no going back… moving to my seventh book now. So exciting,” she captioned the post.
On the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has been directed by Sukumar. Most recently, the second track titled Sooseki from the film was dropped. It is picturised on Allu and Rashmika. The track is composed by National Award-winning music director Devi Sri Prasad and Shreya Ghoshal has lent her vocal prowess.
The film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and also stars Fahadh Faasil. It is set to arrive in cinemas on August 15. Rashmika also has The Girlfriend by filmmaker Rahul Ravindran. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar's historical drama film Chhava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.