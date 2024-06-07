Deepika Padukone melts hearts with an adorable Instagram post about Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone who is currently expecting her first child, has set the internet ablaze with a sweet Instagram story dedicated to her husband, Ranveer Singh. This playful gesture showcases Deepika's unending admiration for her partner.
The story featured a charming reel with the text, “Me looking at my man every 5 seconds because he's the cutest most handsomest man I've ever seen,” accompanied by a sequence of a dog peeking adorably into the frame from different corners. This added a layer of lightheartedness, perfectly capturing Deepika’s feelings. .
This isn’t just a one-time display of affection. Deepika and Ranveer, fondly known as DeepVeer by their fans, are popular for their vibrant personalities. Their playful banter and genuine love for each other consistently melt hearts and win them new admirers. Their fans are especially enjoying this recent exchange, showering them with love in the comments section.
Deepika's career continues to flourish. Her upcoming sci-fi extravaganza, Kalki 2898 AD, promises to be a visual spectacle. Set nearly 900 years in the future, rumours hint at a world brimming with advanced technology, a connection to Hindu mythology, and a society grappling with a major crisis. Also starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the film promises to be an action-packed adventure. Deepika's talent and her personal life filled with love continue to inspire millions, making her a true role model for many.